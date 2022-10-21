Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & Your Wallet Will Thank You For Waiting
Here's where the real savings will be.
Ontario gas prices are on their way down again, allowing motorists a chance to collect some savings and keep their wallets fatter this weekend.
According to Gas Wizard, most of the province will see their pumps drop by 1 cent on Saturday, leaving areas like Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Niagara offering 162.9 cents per litre.
The dip might not seem that exciting at first glance. However, given that Friday's 4-cent increase shot Ontario back up to 163.9 cents per litre, effectively erasing an entire week's worth of discounts, drivers should probably be grateful things didn't get worse.
Peterborough residents, in particular, should be dishing out the high-fives as the decrease will re-establish the city as the cheapest place in the province for gas prices, offering 153.3 cents per litre.
Cornwall, the city that had previously held the title, will be a close second in terms of affordability, set to offer its drivers 155.6 cents per litre on both Friday and Saturday.
Other notable outliers include Barrie and Oshawa. Toronto's neighbours are set to offer a comparatively cheap 160.9 cents per litre on Saturday. So, anyone planning on visiting the cities this weekend should definitely fuel up while they're there.
Only one of the province's most expensive areas, Thunder Bay, 179.9, and Sudbury, will record positive change on Saturday, with the latter expected to drop down 1-cent to 174.6 cents per litre.
And, if saving a single cent off your gas still isn't good enough for you, you could always wait until Saturday evening when you'll have the chance to score a more significant discount.
"Weekend evenings tend to be slightly cheaper as gas bars lose some of their retail margins for a few hours," gas analyst Dan McTeague told Narcity. "Many stations part with some of their 7-9 cent a litre retail margin which is included in the price, to attract more volumes of sales when traffic slows down."