Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Drop Tomorrow & These Spots Will Have All The Savings
Calling all drivers!
Ontario gas prices are holding the line! Despite some bleak predictions for gas prices in Canada circa 2023, provincial pumps have so far stayed within the realm of affordability.
According to Gas Wizard's predictions, most regions will see their stations drop by one cent on Thursday, leaving totals at 146.9 cents per litre
And, despite everything else being way too expensive in Toronto, gas prices will be cheaper in the city.
However, while the news is positive, the dip in fuel prices won't be that significant for most drivers, with only a few spots set to record substantial savings.
If predictions hold, Peterborough, which frequently records Ontario's cheapest gas, could see its pumps offer 142.9 cents per litre on Thursday.
But, it'll be residents of Greater Sudbury scoring the province's lowest rates ahead of the weekend, with stations set to offer 141.3 cents per litre.
It's worth noting that Gas Wizard only offers price estimations, which vary in terms of accuracy.
However, gas data supplied by the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) does support them at the moment.
For example, the association has Peterborough offering 143.9 cents per litre on Wednesday and Canada's overall gas price in the middle of a downward trend.
So, the climate is definitely favourable for the province to record some positive change.
Is gas going up in Ontario?
Not yet. But, according to gas analyst Dan McTeague, prices will reach as high as they did during last year's peak in 2023, with far greater staying power.
"I think the higher price will be here longer and won't peak in the drop. I think it'll move up slowly between now and June, measurably, you know, 10 cents a month until we hit probably about $2 a litre, but rather than dropping back to a buck sixty by September, October, it will stay in the 1.80, 1.90 range," he told Narcity.