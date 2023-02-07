Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow But This City Is Getting Way Cheaper
You might want to pay this city a visit.
Most drivers would be wise to fuel up today as Ontario gas prices are largely due to increase on Wednesday. However, a few outliers could stop the trend from becoming widespread.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, the majority of provincial pumps will rise by 3 cents on hump day, bringing stations up to 143.9 cents per litre for cities, including Toronto, Windsor, Ottawa and Kitchener.
Still, Gas Wizard has at least two cities set to swing the other direction, with one dropping just shy of the lowest price the province has seen since last year.
Predictions have Peterborough's gas prices set to decrease by 6 cents on Wednesday, resulting in a total of 133.9 cents per litre. This is a great deal, considering that the lowest cost in the province in 2022, according to the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA), was 133.2 cents per litre.
Meanwhile, Greater Sudbury, a city that usually records some of the province's most expensive gas rates, could also see its stations drop off by 2 cents, leaving totals at 151.6 cents per litre.
If predictions hold, Wednesday's upticks could end Ontario's downwards trend, which according to CAA, has helped drop gas prices from the 148.9 cents per litre average the province recorded last week.
McTeague, who previously told Narcity that motorists could pay as much as $2 a litre in 2023, claimed the latest round of decreases was the result of "spooked energy markets."
"I think it'll move up slowly between now and June, measurably, you know, 10 cents a month until we hit probably about $2 a litre," he predicted during our interview last month.
