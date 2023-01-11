Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise Tomorrow, But These Spots Could Stay Cheap
Fuel up or pay more.
Drivers looking to save at the pumps may want to fuel up today as Ontario gas prices are set to rise across most of the province tomorrow. As if things weren't unaffordable enough already.
According to gas analyst Dan McTeague, gas prices will rise by 2 cents on Thursday, bringing averages up to 142.9 cents per litre for cities such as Toronto, St. Catharines, Ottawa and Windsor.
\u201cIn Nov I suggested the 2nd week of January would begin the 10 ct/l rise expected for the month \n\n\u26fd\ufe0f/\ud83d\udea8: After a 1 ct rise today, #GasPrices going up 2 cts to 142.9 for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Kitchener #Hamilton #LdnOnt #Barrie #Windsor #Niagara. \n#Mtl #Vancouver up 2 cts too\u201d— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1673442444
If predictions hold, the uptick will follow Wednesday's 1-cent increase leaving motorists paying a notably higher price than they did at the top of the week.
However, it's worth noting that the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) has some cities sitting lower than current predictions.
According to its database, Toronto offers an average of 138.3 cents per litre on Wednesday, and St. Catharines' stations are offering a comparatively affordable 129.9 cents per litre.
What does this mean for the incoming prediction? It could still prove accurate and leave things slightly higher. However, drivers will want to monitor prices closely, given the inconsistent data.
St. Catharines' surprisingly low gas prices are currently the cheapest in the province. In fact, the region overall is doing well in terms of affordability, with Niagara Falls offering its drivers a reasonable 135.2 cents per litre right now.
The flip side of that can be found up north, with Thunder Bay and Sudbury offering averages of 144.2 and 143.7 cents per litre, respectively.
Drivers looking to get the most accurate data on gas prices should heed Gas Wizard's predictions but double-check via CAA's website on the day to ensure the changes took place.
