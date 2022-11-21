This TikTok Hack For Pumping Gas Will Save Your Fingers From Freezing During Winter (VIDEO)
No more icy hands. 🥶
Canada's winter weather is en route, and if you hate having cold hands while fuelling up, there's an easy solution.
Canadian TikToker@jennafit_ shared a simple hack to pumping gas during the cold season, and it doesn't involve using the latch either.
Instead, as displayed in a video, she simply jams her Petro card in the handle, allowing her to be hands-free while filling up!
Borderline genius because, well, who knew the handle was the exact same size as the card?
It's also super handy since you have to get your card out anyway to pay for the gas.
But if you're not entirely comfortable with using a Petro card, you can easily trade it for just about any other card you have on you.
The best part? Since the card is securely in there, your hands can stay firmly in your pockets, where they belong, while you fill up.
However, some eagle-eyed viewers have pointed out that the card drops just as the video ends. So, this might not always last the entire duration of your tank being filled up – but it's still a useful little hack.
The video, which has racked up over 318.1K views on TikTok, had quite a fierce debate on what's the best way to pump gas without having to use your hands.
Some viewers recommended using the gas cap to hold the trigger while fuel is being pumped, stating this might be a far better alternative.
Another comment recommended using old hotel keycards.
Of course, the best option would be if the gas station has locks on its handles. Unfortunately, not all gas stations have locks, though.
Which is why, sometimes, it's all about getting creative when you're out in the cold!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.