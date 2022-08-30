Canada's New Winter Forecast Calls For An Early Start To The Season & 'Bouts Of Sneaky Cold'
Some provinces will get "increased snow" and "several major snowstorms." 🥶
A new edition of Canada's winter forecast has been released and it calls for an early start to the season with "bouts of sneaky cold" across the country!
The Old Farmer's Almanac put out its annual forecast for the winter season in Canada and said that "many Canadians will be hit by surprise shots of extra-deep cold."
Along with "bouts of sneaky cold," people should also be ready for quite a few deep freezes that will be short but intense.
Winter in Canada is expected to arrive early as cold temperatures dip down from the territories and settle over the Prairies, southern Ontario and southwest Quebec.
The Old Farmer's Almanac has forecast that "icebox conditions" will come around mid to late November.
That icy weather is set to get worse as the season continues.
"Several major snowstorms" are predicted for southern Quebec and Atlantic Canada with the first snowfall coming before the end of November.
Also, most of Ontario will get "increased snow" while southern parts of the Prairies and most of B.C. will be more wet than white.
According to The Old Farmer's Almanac, southern parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan, along with most of B.C., will be cold and wet, while southern B.C. will be mild but snowy.
Manitoba and northern parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan are in for cold and dry weather.
Ontario will be cold and snowy, whereas Quebec, New Brunswick, P.E.I., Nova Scotia and Newfoundland will be mild but snowy.
Recently, the Farmers' Almanac put out its version of Canada's winter forecast that predicted a season of "bitter cold" and intense snowstorms.
Get your winter jackets and boots ready, folks!