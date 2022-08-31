Ontario's 2022 Winter Weather Forecast Is Here & You're Gonna Need A Bigger Snow Shovel
Drivers, shovelling is in your future.
Enjoy summer while you can, folks because Ontario's 2022 winter weather forecast is shaping up to be a real drag.
According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, winter will arrive early this year for the province, with frigid temperatures dropping down from the Yukon and northern Alberta by mid-to-late November.
The "icebox conditions" will likely worsen as the season progresses. However, Ontario isn't supposed to be any colder than it usually is during its typical encounters with Jack Frost.
So you can count on your face hurting just as much as it did in 2021.
"Frosty, frigid, freezing … however you say 'cold,' that's what's in store for most Canadians this winter," Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer's Almanac Canadian Edition, said.
"But as an added 'bonus,' we also expect a number of unusual mini-deep-freezes throughout many parts of the country, which will sneak up and surprise with their intensity," she adds.
Thankfully, Ontario is part of the group not likely to be frozen solid by the holiday season. Although, it will see "increased" amounts of snow.
But, hey at least you'll be able to hit the toboggan hills early. You can also take comfort knowing that you are dodging the "more wet than white" sleet and freezing rain that is set to plague British Columbia and the Prairies. Suckers.
Overall, a snow blower wouldn't be the worst idea if you're looking for the best way to survive winter relatively hassle-free this year. Especially if it's between that or some fancy parka you saw on TikTok.