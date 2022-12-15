Ontario's Weather Forecast Has A Big Snow Storm In Store For Today With Freezing Rain
Some school buses have already been cancelled.
Ontario's weather forecast is predicting heavy snow and freezing rain today, so if you don't have to drive, you may want to stay inside.
The snowstorm is on its way, and some areas will be hit with up to 25 centimetres of snow by Saturday morning, according to Environment Canada (EC).
EC has issued freezing rain and snowfall warnings across southern Ontario Thursday morning and is warning drivers of hazardous driving conditions as roads may be icy and slippery.
Snowfall amounts range from 5 to 25 centimetres depending on the area, but Brockville, Leeds and Grenville, Ottawa, Cornwall, Morrisburg, Prescott, Russell, Smiths Falls, Lanark and Sharbot Lake will be hit the hardest with 15 to 25 centimetres of snow set to fall.
Although Peterborough, Kawartha Lakes, York, Durham, Stirling, Tweed, South Frontenac, Kingston, Prince Edward, Belleville, Quinte, and Northumberland won't be much better off with 15 to 20 centimetres of snow on the way.
EC is telling drivers to be prepared to adapt to road conditions as they may become difficult to drive due to the snow.
Thursday night and Friday morning commutes may be impacted, and EC recommends "postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve."
Freezing rain warnings have been issued in 11 areas, including Hamilton, London, Niagara, Waterloo, Halton, Peel and more. The EC forecast predicts freezing rain or ice pellets will start in the morning and transition into rain or snow later in the day.
Some areas, including Toronto, are also in for southeasterly wind gusts near 70 kilometres per hour on top of an expected dumping of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow.
Toronto Police Service has issued a winter weather advisory for blowing debris, power outages and travel.
"Toronto is expecting winter weather & strong winds today. Please use caution if you must venture outside, and be aware of blowing debris and power outages at signalized intersections. Slow down and drive to the weather conditions. Stay safe, everyone!" reads the tweet.
School buses in York Region, Peel Region, York Catholic District School Board, and the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board have been cancelled in the GTA due to weather.
