Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For A 'Major Winter Storm' This Week & It'll Be No Fun
It's going to be a messy second half of the workweek for the province as wintry conditions prepare to invade Ontario's weather forecast once again. Sorry drivers, travel is going to be no joke.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the province is in for a "significant taste of the forthcoming winter season" later this week, with everything from heavy snow to freezing rain expected to sweep across North America.
"A slow-moving Colorado low will approach Ontario and Quebec late week with an abundance of moisture," TWN reports. "A heavy swath of snow, freezing rain, ice pellets and rain are all forecast with the system that is set to be an impactful event to the provinces."
Experts are warning Ontarians to prepare for travel disruptions and possible power outages as conditions worsen. However, it's worth noting that the worst of it isn't expected to arrive until Thursday, so there's time to prepare.
Details on what areas will be hit the hardest remain uncertain. However, precipitation (rain, snow, ice, sleet etc.) totals are likely to be high regardless. As a result, anyone planning to travel long distances over the next few days will want to prepare for significant delays as conditions worsen.
"Where we do have confidence is in the arrival of this major winter storm and the high impacts on commutes it will bring, along with the possibility of power outages if winds remain gusty within the system," the TWN report concludes.
Residents are reminded to check their local forecasts frequently as the week progresses, as fluctuations are possible.
