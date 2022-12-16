Ontario Drivers Couldn't Handle Yesterday's Snow Storm & More Is On The Way (VIDEOS)
It got real chaotic.
To say Thursday's weather conditions didn't make for smooth sailing for Ontario drivers would be a big understatement. Motorists were hit with a trifecta of snow, rain and ice that travel became dangerous for even the most experienced behind the wheel.
And, it didn't take long for the icy weather to start messing up everyone's commute either, with the slippery conditions causing a 17-car pile-up in the Niagara Region on Thursday morning, according to The Weather Network (TWN).
Friday's commute won't fare much better than Thursday, with snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 centimetres possible in areas north of the GTA, with as much as 25 centimetres falling in the east.
"With temperatures hovering around or just below the freezing mark, the threat for black ice will make for a slippery Friday morning commute," TWN reported.
\u201cProblems on the Garden City skyway in St Catherines #BurlingtonOPP\u201d— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP Highway Safety Division) 1671119258
Photos and videos of the awful driving conditions on Thursday have since begun popping up on social media, with some even managing to capture crashes as they happened.
\u201cDrive With Caution.\ud83d\udccdHwy401 West @ Exit 312. \ud83d\udee34\ufe0f\u20e30\ufe0f\u20e31\ufe0f\u20e3\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\n.\n#HWY401 #ONStorm #ONHwys #OPP #snowstorm #WeatherUpdate #TrafficAlert #Toronto #Guelph #TruckDriver #Roadsafety\u201d— 401_da_sarpanch (@401_da_sarpanch) 1671136081
It was disruptive on many fronts, with OPP West Region revealing in a tweet that a vehicle had taken out a hydro pole during the storm leaving many residents of Norfolk County without power.
\u201cSingle vehicle crash takes out hydro pole and power to local residences. #Hwy3 is closed between Ireland Rd and Culver Rd. Minor injuries were reported. Power outage in area. @HydroOne on scene. Please do NOT go around road closure signs. #ONStorm @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es\u201d— OPP West Region (@OPP West Region) 1671117485
The latest Hydro One data suggests that the storm's onslaught of high winds and freezing rain has left thousands without power, with things not expected to be resolved until next week.
\u201cAccident Hwy401 E @ Exit 157 \ud83d\udee34\ufe0f\u20e30\ufe0f\u20e31\ufe0f\u20e3\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 \n.\n#hwy401 #ONStorm #ONHwys #OPP #TrafficAlert #Accident #snowfall #snowstorm #TruckDriver #trucking #Roadsafety\u201d— 401_da_sarpanch (@401_da_sarpanch) 1671108352
It wasn't just driving that was disrupted by the storm. Toronto Pearson Airport told Narcity in a statement that it had cancelled 16% of its flights due to the weather conditions.
\u201cDrive Safe\ud83d\ude4f\ud83c\udffd\ud83d\udccdHwy401 Near London. \ud83d\udee34\ufe0f\u20e30\ufe0f\u20e31\ufe0f\u20e3\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6\n.\n#HWY401 #London #TrafficAlert #OPP #ONStorm #ONHwys #Roadsafety #truckdriver #trucking #Toronto #WinterStorm\u201d— 401_da_sarpanch (@401_da_sarpanch) 1671137469
"Safety is our top priority. We continue to monitor the weather closely, and crews are hard at work to ensure the safe movement of our valued passengers," a statement from the airport reads.
"We ask everyone travelling today or picking up friends and family to check our website or consult with their airline prior to leaving for the airport for the most up-to-date information on their flight status," it adds.
