Ontario Drivers Couldn't Handle Yesterday's Snow Storm & More Is On The Way (VIDEOS)

It got real chaotic.

Toronto Staff Writer
To say Thursday's weather conditions didn't make for smooth sailing for Ontario drivers would be a big understatement. Motorists were hit with a trifecta of snow, rain and ice that travel became dangerous for even the most experienced behind the wheel.

And, it didn't take long for the icy weather to start messing up everyone's commute either, with the slippery conditions causing a 17-car pile-up in the Niagara Region on Thursday morning, according to The Weather Network (TWN).

Friday's commute won't fare much better than Thursday, with snowfall accumulations of 5 to 10 centimetres possible in areas north of the GTA, with as much as 25 centimetres falling in the east.

"With temperatures hovering around or just below the freezing mark, the threat for black ice will make for a slippery Friday morning commute," TWN reported.

Photos and videos of the awful driving conditions on Thursday have since begun popping up on social media, with some even managing to capture crashes as they happened.

It was disruptive on many fronts, with OPP West Region revealing in a tweet that a vehicle had taken out a hydro pole during the storm leaving many residents of Norfolk County without power.

The latest Hydro One data suggests that the storm's onslaught of high winds and freezing rain has left thousands without power, with things not expected to be resolved until next week.

It wasn't just driving that was disrupted by the storm. Toronto Pearson Airport told Narcity in a statement that it had cancelled 16% of its flights due to the weather conditions.

"Safety is our top priority. We continue to monitor the weather closely, and crews are hard at work to ensure the safe movement of our valued passengers," a statement from the airport reads.

"We ask everyone travelling today or picking up friends and family to check our website or consult with their airline prior to leaving for the airport for the most up-to-date information on their flight status," it adds.

