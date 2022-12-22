A Bunch Of GTA Schools Are Starting Christmas Break Early Due To Tomorrow's Snow Storm
It's time to build a snowman! ☃️.
Toronto grade schoolers can usually only daydream about having a snow day before their winter break, but it's really happening this year.
With warnings regarding blizzards and flash freezes dominating the province's weather forecast for Friday, it's not surprising that Greater Toronto Area (GTA) school boards are calling it quits a little early tomorrow, with announcements already pouring in.
At the moment, the following school boards have announced their plans to close on Friday, December 23:
- Toronto District School Board (TDSB)
- Toronto Catholic District School Board
- Peel District School Board
- Durham District School Board
- Durham Catholic District School Board
- Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board
- Halton District School Board
- Halton Catholic District School Board
- York Region District School Board
- York Catholic District School Board
"We recognize that these decisions can have a significant impact on thousands of families across Toronto and are not taken lightly, however, given the current weather forecast, we felt it was prudent to make this decision now to provide families and staff with as much notice as possible," TDSB said in a statement.
"Emergency Weather Day - Schools Closed to Students December 23. Due to emergency weather conditions, all York Region District School Board schools are closed to students Friday, December 23, 2022. Asynchronous learning opportunities will be available in your child's online classroom," York Region District School Board stated.
Environment Canada (EC) has issued a winter storm warning for the city of Toronto, a statement that advises residents to prepare for blowing snow, freezing temperatures and dangerous travel conditions.
"Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow," EC states. "If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.