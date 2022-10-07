Ontario's Winter Weather Forecast Says This Is When The Coldest & Snowiest Periods Will Be
It may not be a white Christmas ☃️.
Want to be extra prepared for the snow this year? Ontario's winter weather forecast has got you covered, friend.
The Old Farmer's Almanac 2023 Canadian Edition is predicting a colder and snowier winter than usual for the province, thanks to lower sunspot activity and a weaker El Niño.
Precipitation levels, which cause conditions such as rain, sleet and hail, are also predicted to be higher than average for most regions, with Ontario's coldest periods slated for mid-to-late November, early and late December, and January. February is also expected to be quite frigid.
The almanac reports that southern Ontario's snowiest periods will be in late November, early December and mid-January this winter.
When will it snow in Ontario?
According to the Farmer's Almanac, the province is in for an unsettled and wet October, with conditions ranging from thunderstorms to unseasonable cold.
However, despite the month's somewhat gloomy atmosphere in 2022, residents aren't likely to see any snow on the ground in October.
In contrast, November will get off to a mostly sunny start, with favourable conditions expected to dominate the first three days of the month.
Average daytime temperatures are slated to float around 2 degrees during the month, with 100 millimetres of precipitation expected, which is 25 millimetres more than average.
The early autumn conditions won't last long, though, with wintry storms expected to accumulate snow over central and eastern Ontario between November 4 to 7.
A pattern of light snow will arrive the following week, with forecasts remaining fair until November 16 to 19, when colder and wetter conditions are set to take over.
Heavy snows of up to 30 centimetres will plague regions surrounding the Great Lakes from November 28 to 30 as Ontario gets hit with another round of "very unsettled weather."
Early December will look similar, with a steady flow of snow and flurries expected to land in the province at the top of the month.
Will it snow during Christmas?
December will experience some heavy periods of snow and bitter cold during its first week, with things expected to turn mild and even more rain by the middle of the month.
Ontarians hoping for a white Christmas will have to wait and see, as the milder pattern will set the stage for both snow and rain over the holidays, December 24 to 27.
Those who love to attend outdoor New Year celebrations will also want to dress accordingly because weather forecasts are not looking great.
"Variable cloudiness with a few rain or snow showers as we ring in '23," a description from the almanac reads.