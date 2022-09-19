Ontario's Month-By-Month Winter Forecast Was Revealed & Here's When You'll Need A Shovel
Winter is almost here.
If you like to plan way ahead, especially regarding weather, then taking an in-depth look into Ontario's winter weather forecast is a no-brainer.
The Old Farmer's Almanac offers Ontarians a chance to get a month-to-month outlook for the province's cold season. The breakdown not only allows you to hash out safer travel plans but will save your back from repeated mornings of shovelling.
Winter's official start, December 21, 2022, will be fittingly cold and snowy. However, the season's picture-perfect kick-off will quickly evaporate into slush, with milder temperatures expected to soak the holidays in wet snow and rain.
January will be winter by numbers, with cities like Toronto, Ottawa and Hamilton expected to get hit with 30 centimetres of snow between the 20th and 23rd. So, you may want to mark the three-day event on your calendar under the working title "travel nightmare."
February won't fare much differently, thanks to a steady pattern of flurries and an expected 8 to 15 centimetres of snow on Family Day.
However, March will see winter lose much of its bite, with the forecast calling for light snow, cloudy skies and scattered storms.
The season is slated to end on a pattern of "stormy weather," which will see wintry conditions push east across the Great Lakes before clearing up by the end of the month.
Meanwhile, April isn't slated to record any snowfall, which will be a relief to those dreading a long winter.
Overall, there isn't anything unusual about the province's outlook for the season, but you'll want to get your winter tires on sooner rather than later.