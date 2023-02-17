Toronto's Weather Will Be A Freezing Rain Disaster Today & There Are So Many Cancellations
Toronto Pearson Airport is going to be messy. ✈️
It may be clear skies for Toronto's weather forecast right now, but Thursday's onslaught of freezing rain has left travel conditions hazardous.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA) experienced more than six hours of icy downpours on Thursday evening, with conditions lasting into the early hours of Friday morning.
"This will still make for a slippery commute for residents and travellers in the morning, however, so caution is advised when travelling," TWN warns.
The dangerous road conditions have already led several school districts in the area to cancel their bus services.
The Durham District School Board cancelled buses in all zones on Friday morning, with Simcoe County and Trillium Lakelands also taking their school vehicles off the road.
\u201cBuses are cancelled in all zones. https://t.co/vDMat5qnRr\n\nAll elementary schools remain open. Secondary students have a P.A. Day today. \n\nIf your child is not attending, please report their absence via SchoolMessenger.\u201d— Durham District School Board (DDSB) (@Durham District School Board (DDSB)) 1676632055
While, Toronto Pearson Airport cited "freezing rain in the forecast," as the reason behind several of its flight delays and cancellations.
\u201cHeads up travellers - there\u2019s freezing rain in the forecast \ud83c\udf27. This means that some flights may be delayed or cancelled. Please check your flight status with your airline or at https://t.co/im60P3D7VP before heading to the airport!\u201d— Toronto Pearson (@Toronto Pearson) 1676585520
As for what's expected in the coming days, TWN reports a mix of sun and clouds throughout the weekend, with "subfreezing" temperatures returning in time to make Family Day frigid.
"Temperatures will hover slightly below seasonal Friday afternoon, with brisk wind gusts making it feel even colder, before warming up above the freezing level on Saturday in time for the start of the weekend," it adds.
So, the top of the weekend will likely be residents' last chance to enjoy milder conditions as a colder weather pattern is expected to move into the province next week and last until March.
Those planning to enjoy outdoor activities with their families should plan their sightseeing or trail-walking for this coming Saturday.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.