Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For 'Subfreezing' Temps On Family Day & It'll Be So Crisp
Here's how long it'll be cold 🥶.
Ontario's weather has fuelled many a hope for a short winter in 2023, but a frigid Family Day could see the province finally admit it's February.
Despite being in one of the coldest stretches of the year, Ontarians have been enjoying mild temperatures, with the weather in Toronto becoming almost summer-like at times.
But, residents won't want to ditch their layers just yet.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), southern Ontario will see winter return with a vengeance this week, with cities set to face an onslaught of rain, ice, and heavy snow by Thursday afternoon.
By Friday morning, commuters will face difficult travel due to icy conditions and slippery roads. Environment Canada (EC) has issued a bunch of freezing rain warnings across the province.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery," EC warns. "Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions."
The messy weather is also expected to push into the long weekend. So anyone planning to enjoy the outdoors for Family Day may want to rethink their life choices.
"Behind this system, temperatures will also temporarily tumble to subfreezing values leading to a chilly start to the Family Day long weekend," TWN reports.
Merriam-Webster Dictionary defines subfreezing as "temperature below the freezing point."
Thankfully, it's not all doom and gloom, with temperatures due to rebound above seasonal by the end of the weekend.
There'll be a window for you and your clan to hang in the backyard, but take advantage while you can because it's all downhill from there.
The colder weather will return by mid to late next week, creating even more potential for high-impact wintry systems, and it'll finally have some staying power.
"A colder and active pattern is expected to continue into early March," TWN concludes.
Overall, anyone planning to travel for Family Day should give themselves plenty of extra time and layer up if they plan to be outdoors.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.