Ontario's Weather Forecast Predicts Signs Of An Early Spring & Here's When It's Warming Up
It'll make you forget how much today's conditions suck.
Ontario weather forecast predicts a return to spring-like warmth for several regions next week, and relaxing in your favourite Toronto park could finally be an option again.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), Toronto weather, in particular, will be excellent, with daytime temperatures expected to reach the mid-single digits by Sunday and stay throughout the week.
The warm-up is an unusual occurrence for the GTA, which typically records freezing temperatures in mid-February and becomes a more challenging time for residents.
More southern spots like Windsor could offer a glimpse of summer in the coming days, with temperatures reaching as high as 15 degrees by Wednesday.
London will also see its temperatures scoot into the double digits. However, residents looking to enjoy the outdoors could have their plans dashed by the city's high chance of rain.
Rainfall could plague many Ontario cities next week as the arrival of above-seasonal temperatures could heighten the risk of unstable weather.
Still, there's no doubt that next week's conditions will seem like a big improvement over the chilly, windy conditions that are suffering through on Friday.
TWN reports that regions south of the GTA are expected to record wind gusts of 60 to 80 kilometres an hour through Friday morning.
The Farmer's Almanac predictions had Ontario recording snow showers and flurries through February 12 to 15, which only seems to have come partly true for Eastern regions.
For example. Ottawa weather is likely to be mess of snow flurries by Monday before warming up later in the week.
So it'll be far from barbecue season at the top of next week, but at least people can go outside without their faces hurting again.
