Toronto's Weather Forecast Predicts So Much Rain This Week & It'll Be Worse Than Vancouver
It's going to be a soaker.
Ontario's weather forecast could see Toronto beat out Vancouver for rainfall this spring, a rare upset that is expected to come down to the wire this week.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), most of Toronto's rainfall for the past couple of months has fallen on just two days — February 9 and March 25. Despite this, the city is expected to surpass Vancouver in totals by the time April comes around.
To highlight how close the rainfall totals are, it's worth noting that Vancouver International Airport only recorded 83 millimetres of rain from February to March, which is significantly less than its typical 211 millimetres.
In contrast, Toronto's Pearson Airport saw a substantial increase of 80 millimetres from its usual 57 millimetres.
Both cities are expected to record downpours on the final day of March, so it'll be a close call for Vancouverites hoping to hold onto their bragging rights for precipitation.
For the remainder of March, Vancouver is anticipating less than 10 millimetres of rainfall, whereas Toronto is expecting approximately 20 millimetres.
"Vancouver has been persistently dry in February and March. So much so, that portions of the South Coast are missing upwards of 200 millimetres of precipitation in the normal wet season," TWN reported.
In contrast, southern Ontario has been accumulating more rain than usual for several months.
Weather fans looking to place bets on rainfall totals will want to watch March's final storm, which will arrive by Friday and bring plenty of moisture to Canada.
