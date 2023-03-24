Ontario's Weather Forecast Calls For Freezing Rain This Weekend & It Could Cause Blackouts
Spring is on hold. 🧊⏰
Ontario's weather forecast has bleak news for those who hoped to start spring with a day at the park this weekend.
According to The Weather Network, a messy weather system is expected to bring freezing rain and up to 20 centimetres of snow to Ontario this weekend, ruining residents' chance of enjoying the launch of spring.
Alongside the expected 30 millimetres of rainfall will be "a sharp pressure gradient," which will cause blustery winds with gusts reaching up to 80 kilometres an hour.
The combination of strong winds and freezing rain in parts of southern Ontario could result in localized power outages.
Due to the system's risks and impacts, Environment Canada (EC) has issued special weather statements across eastern and southern Ontario.
"A risk of freezing rain is possible early Saturday morning, which will rapidly transition to rain Saturday morning as temperatures quickly rise above zero. Travel might be affected Saturday morning," the agency warned.
"There remains uncertainty as to the exact details of this coming weather event. People are advised to monitor future forecasts," it adds.
On the bright side, the system is expected to move out of southern Ontario by Saturday evening. However, chilly temperatures will follow.
Residents will want to remain vigilant, though, as another powerful system is expected to cap off March.
"Ontario's famous 'flip-flopping' between winter and spring weather is expected to continue into April before the spring weather finally settles in for the season," TWN concludes.
So, it looks like the province will have to wait a little longer for the weather to stabilize into typical spring conditions.
Hopefully, it will happen sooner rather than later.
