Ontario's Weather Calls For 'Strong Winds' Up To 90 km/h & There's A Risk Of Power Outages
Gusty winds will arrive this morning and stay into the evening!
Southern Ontario's weather is set to be slammed with "strong winds" today, reaching up to 90 kilometres per hour, and you might find yourself without power in some instances.
Environment Canada (EC) has issued 20 special weather warnings for wind across southern Ontario in areas like Toronto, Hamilton, Barrie, Peterborough, Belleville and many more.
The winds are expected to arrive later this morning and last until Wednesday night, ranging from 70 kilometres per hour to 80 kilometres per hour on the tail end of the cold front.
If you live near the eastern shores of the Great Lakes, you'll be in the thick of the worst winds, which may reach 90 kilometres per hour.
"Strong winds may toss loose objects and cause tree branches to break," according to the EC weather statement.
EC is warning the public that isolated utility outages may occur from these strong winds.
Niagara and Kingston to Prince Edward's weather warnings have been upgraded to wind warnings. EC reports that 90 kilometres per hour winds are expected to hit Wednesday and could damage buildings from roof shingles to windows.
So if you're in an impacted area in southern Ontario, you may want to bring any loose objects inside and hunker down until the wind dies.
Parry Sound to Muskoka, Grey to Bruce and Burks Falls to Bayfield Inlet can also expect snow squalls ranging from 10 to 25 centimetres of snow, depending on the area.
In combination with strong winds, it may cause reduced visibility with blowing snow, so if you don't have to travel, it's best to stay put.
