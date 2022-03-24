Strong Winds Tore A Huge Chunk Off This Toronto Building Last Night & The Video Is Wild
It looks like a scene straight out of the Wizard of Oz!
People in Toronto may have grown accustomed to seeing random objects like plywood flying around in a storm — but witnessing a huge chunk of a high-rise building being torn off by some invisible force? That's a whole other story.
An apartment building on Erskine Avenue had its siding ripped off at around 7 p.m. last night, and a Twitter user was able to capture the exact moment it came crashing down on camera, along with all the wreckage.
@CTVToronto@CP24 midtown Toronto tonight pic.twitter.com/6mSGgHMbAS
— Josh (@joshsaddy) March 24, 2022
The video shows a large piece of what appears to be brown siding falling off the building and onto the sidewalk in front of the entrance. Thankfully, no one was walking there at the time.
In the video, the camera then pans up to the top of the building, revealing a pale bald patch where the siding used to be.
Toronto Fire Sevices told Narcity they were called to 110 Erskine Avenue at around 7:10 p.m. on March 23 for a piece of siding that had come off a "20-storey, high-rise building" which compromised wires.
Toronto Fire attributed the building's damage to strong "winds" and said despite the compromised wires, there were no power outages, and no injuries were reported.
According to The Weather Network, winds reached up to 83 kilometers per hour on Wednesday, and it seems the building couldn't handle the extreme gusts.
Toronto Police Service told Narcity they also received a call to the address at 7:11 p.m. and arrived on the scene after Toronto Fire had already blocked off the area.
TPS said the "property manager was advised to get it fixed."
Narcity reached out to the building's landlord Homestead for comment, but they did not respond in time for publication.
Toronto Police returned to the scene this morning to help block off the area and Toronto Fire confirmed everything was cleared out by 11 a.m.
