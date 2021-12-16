Ontario's Weather Is So Windy That Spots Are Getting Hit With Warnings Of Outages & More
Prepare to be blown away. 💨
It's going to be so windy in Ontario that special weather statements and potential outage warnings have been issued for the province.
As of Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued several advisories across most of Northern and Southern Ontario, including some wind warnings in spots like Barrie, Sault Ste. Marie, the Greater Sudbury area, Burk's Falls, Wawa, Huron, Dufferin, North Bay, and Manitoulin.
The wind warnings are calling for strong gusts with speeds of 90 km/h that will start this morning and carry on until the evening. Due to these powerful winds, Environment Canada is warning of potential power outages.
The winds may also damage roofs and windows, and toss loose items around, Environment Canada warns.
Special weather statements are in effect in cities like Toronto, Hamilton, Waterloo, Peterborough, London, and the Niagara region, warning of wind gusts between 70 and 90 km/h that will blow throughout the day.
Strong winds expected again today. Secure all your property around the house including your holiday decorations. #staysafepic.twitter.com/eJjqAlwatL— Peel Regional Police (@Peel Regional Police) 1639660959
Freezing drizzle advisories are also in effect for Peawanuck and Fort Hope, which could bring icy road and sidewalk conditions to these areas.
On December 11, winds with speeds of 70 to 100 km/h tore through parts of Ontario, snapping large trees and leaving thousands without power. Hydro One called it "one of the worst wind storms" the province has had to deal with in the last few years.
Toronto's weather forecast calls for a white Christmas this year as the 6ix is expected to get around 14 centimetres of snow by December 25.
