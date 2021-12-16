Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - News
ontario weather

Ontario's Weather Is So Windy That Spots Are Getting Hit With Warnings Of Outages & More

Prepare to be blown away. 💨

Ontario's Weather Is So Windy That Spots Are Getting Hit With Warnings Of Outages & More
Eberdova | Dreamstime

It's going to be so windy in Ontario that special weather statements and potential outage warnings have been issued for the province.

As of Thursday morning, Environment Canada issued several advisories across most of Northern and Southern Ontario, including some wind warnings in spots like Barrie, Sault Ste. Marie, the Greater Sudbury area, Burk's Falls, Wawa, Huron, Dufferin, North Bay, and Manitoulin.

The wind warnings are calling for strong gusts with speeds of 90 km/h that will start this morning and carry on until the evening. Due to these powerful winds, Environment Canada is warning of potential power outages.

The winds may also damage roofs and windows, and toss loose items around, Environment Canada warns.

Special weather statements are in effect in cities like Toronto, Hamilton, Waterloo, Peterborough, London, and the Niagara region, warning of wind gusts between 70 and 90 km/h that will blow throughout the day.

Freezing drizzle advisories are also in effect for Peawanuck and Fort Hope, which could bring icy road and sidewalk conditions to these areas.

On December 11, winds with speeds of 70 to 100 km/h tore through parts of Ontario, snapping large trees and leaving thousands without power. Hydro One called it "one of the worst wind storms" the province has had to deal with in the last few years.

Toronto's weather forecast calls for a white Christmas this year as the 6ix is expected to get around 14 centimetres of snow by December 25.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Ontario's Holiday Forecast Just Dropped & Here's Where You Can See A White Christmas

Not everywhere will see one, though. ❄️

Anjelagr | Dreamstime, Amyinlondon | Dreamstime

Parts of the province will be dashing through the snow this holiday season, but, Ontario's holiday weather forecast is also calling for a green Christmas in some places.

The Weather Network (TWN) just revealed its forecast for the upcoming holidays, and while a couple of cities in Ontario are predicted to see a white Christmas, it looks like many will only be dreaming of one.

Keep Reading Show less

Glass Fell From The CN Tower Yesterday Due To Some Powerful Winds & Honestly Yikes (VIDEO)

It has since reopened for business.

4Scarrs_Gaming | Twitter

The powerful winds in Toronto on Thursday packed quite a punch and blew against the CN Tower so hard that glass fell from the iconic landmark.

One of the glass panels on the side of the tower shattered due to the strong winds. The winds were so powerful that Environment Canada even issued a special weather statement for the 6ix as gusts with speeds between 70 and 90 km/h were expected to blow.

Keep Reading Show less

Pearson Airport Says Flights Are Being Delayed Due To High Winds Today

You might want to double-check your flight times.

Typhoonski | Dreamstime

Garbage cans and trees aren't the only things being disrupted by Toronto's high winds today, Pearson Airport is also taking precautionary measures.

On Thursday, Pearson International Airport warned travellers via Twitter to double-check their flight status due to the "challenging conditions" caused by the weather.

Keep Reading Show less

Ontario's Weather Officially Hates Us With Freezing Rain, Snow & Damaging Winds On The Way

Oh, and power outages are possible. 😭

Anna Kraynova | Dreamstime

If you've ever, for some odd reason, wanted to experience every stage of winter at once, Ontario's weather forecast today has got you covered.

According to The Weather Network, incoming barrages of freezing rain, gusty winds, and snow will wreak havoc on most of Northern Ontario on Wednesday. At the same time, parts of the south will contend with similarly icy conditions.

Keep Reading Show less