Ontario's Weather Will Be Windy AF Today & It Could Seriously Damage Trees
Hold on to your hats.
Ontario's weather has a reputation for being wonky. Thanks to a combo of gorgeous sunshine and powerful winds, Thursday will be no different, leaving people forever wondering, is it nice out or not?
According to The Weather Network (TWN), despite getting off to a rainy, cloudy start, Thursday will be a largely sunny day for southern Ontarians with double digits expected. Hooray!
What's the catch? Widespread gusty winds that could reach up to 70 km/h, so if you're a hat person, you might want to wear it a little tighter than usual and avoid walking through any forests.
The winds will be so intense that special weather statements have been issued for London, Waterloo, Windsor, Barrie, and Hamilton.
"Winds are forecast to shift to the southwest late this afternoon with gusts up to 70 km/h possible. Winds are expected to ease this evening," Environment Canada warns.
"Strong winds combined with saturated ground conditions may make it easier for damage to trees to occur," it adds.
Unfortunately, the nasty conditions will have no chill this week with even more clouds and showers arriving on Friday, with gusts expected to get even more potent.
In fact, surface-level winds could reach between 60 to 80 km/h by Friday in some areas.
Residents will want to bust out their coats over the weekend. Some areas will see temperatures drop below the freezing mark with a possibility for flurries.
In conclusion, it would appear that spring is also taking the long weekend off, so you might want to move the egg hunts indoors this year.