Ontario's Weather Forecast Is Predicting Severe Thunderstorms, Hail & Misery Today
Here comes another rainy day.
Residents of southern Ontario are still buzzing about the return of summer-like warmth on Tuesday but are in for a rude awakening this Wednesday.
According to The Weather Network (TWN), even though temperatures will continue to float into the double-digits, Tuesday's consistent sunshine will be washed out by rain and thunderstorms for areas along the Georgian Bay and Lake Huron this Wednesday morning.
The system will be so nasty that rainfall warnings have been put in place for areas such as Sault Ste. Marie, Parry Sound, and North Bay, with totals ranging from 20 to 40 millimetres in regions that could experience thunderstorms.
"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,"Environment Canada warns. "If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Don't approach washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts."
As for what areas stand the most chance of being hit by thunderstorms?
Well, TWN reports that southwestern parts of the province will see the most significant storm risk, thanks to strong lake breezes along the shores of Lake Erie.
However, the risk is conditional and will depend on the timing of the cold front.
Currently, incoming conditions are slated as heavy rain, strong winds, and hail.
Unfortunately, Easter weekend won't see the return of summery vibes with yet another cold front expected to send temperatures dropping below seasonal during the holiday.
So, if you've got an outdoor Easter egg hunt planned, you might want to think about moving it indoors.