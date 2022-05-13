NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

Ontario Will Be Hit By A Heat Wave This Weekend & It'll Have You Blasting Your AC

The Rideau Canal in Ottawa on a summer day.

The Rideau Canal in Ottawa on a summer day.

Randall Runtsch | Dreamstime

Leave it to Ontario's weather forecast to go from a snowy spring to a sweltering heatwave in a matter of days. To plan patio drinks or not to? That remains the question.

According to The Weather Network (TWN), eastern and northern parts of the province are set to experience several 30-degree days in a row, weeks after setting records for delayed warmth.

Heat waves are generally defined as "three or more days where temperatures reach 30 degrees or higher", a pattern that started on Thursday for regions like Ottawa and Bancroft.

If you're someone who's been planning a beach day since March, you're going to want to fight off any temptations to jump into a lake to cool off.

TWN warns that although temperatures are skyrocketing, large bodies of water such as lakes and rivers remain dangerously cold.
The waters are barely melted in May, with thermal shock occurring when temperatures dip below 10 C.

However, the early taste of summer will also be short-lived, which means swimming will likely be a no-go until June.

"We'll see temperatures turn much colder next week however, with daytime highs more typical of April and some rural areas even having a risk for frost," Dr. Doug Gillham, TWN meteorologist, reports.

On the bright side, temperatures will rebound to seasonal or possibly above seasonal by the Victoria Day long weekend.

In conclusion, residents will definitely want to take advantage of the weather this weekend, but avoid getting overzealous and jumping off any docks because that'll be a bad, potentially dangerous time.

