beaches in ontario

This Ontario Beach Has 350-Foot Sand Mountains & You Can Swim Like You're In The Tropics

There's a new viewing platform this year. 🏖️

Sand Hill Park in Port Burwell, Ontario.

Sand Hill Park in Port Burwell, Ontario.

@em.berry00 | Instagram, @in.hershoes | Instagram

If you're already dreaming about sandy beaches and endless blue water, then you'll want to add this spot to your summer plans. Sand Hill Park is a waterfront paradise that recently reopened in Port Burwell, and it will sweep you away to the tropics.

This isn't your average beach — the area is home to massive sand hills that tower 350 feet in the air, making them the largest sand pile in the province.

During warm summer days, you can splash in Lake Erie while gazing up at the towering sand mountains for a truly surreal experience.

The park doesn't just offer swimming — you can stroll along the nature trail, camp, picnic, and more. There are also "storybook sunsets" that can be enjoyed. This year, there is a brand new viewing area that's being constructed, so you can get an even more spectacular look at the sandy landscape.

The park is open daily until Thanksgiving weekend, and reservations are available for Wednesdays through Sundays. Daily admission is $12 per adult.

There are lots of other dune-filled beaches to be explored around the province this summer. Sandbanks Provincial Park boasts the world's largest bay mouth barrier dune formation, and you can explore 12 kilometres of white sand hills.

You can also take a path through a dunes system at Southampton Beach, but be sure to stay on the designated trail.

With summer around the corner, Sand Hill Park is a majestic natural wonder to discover, and the perfect spot to take a dip.


Sand Hill Park

Price: $12 per adult

Address: 930 Lakeshore Rd., Port Burwell, ON

Why You Need To Go: This magnificent beach features towing sand dunes that will transport you to another world.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

