This Restaurant Near Toronto Has A Dreamy Patio & You Can Sip Italian Drinks From Fishbowls

La Terrazza Bar & Bistro in St. Catharines, Ontario.

Sunny days are ahead, and if you're dreaming about cool drinks on a scenic patio, then you'll want to plan a trip to this restaurant near Toronto.

La Terrazza Bar & Bistro, also known as "Niagara's Bistro," is an Italian eatery in St. Catharines. The restaurant began as a side project of Club Roma Property, an event venue and club with three ballrooms, two villas, and more. Now in its third year, La Terrazza Bar & Bistro offers Niagara-Italian cuisine and unique boozy drinks.


The venue has a brand new beverage and food menu for 2022 with Niagara and Italian vibes. While the fan favourites will remain on the menu, you can expect to find things like homemade gnocchi that will whisk you away to Rome.

One of the most unique aspects is the new cocktails, which are served in giant fishbowls. You can order popsicle-filled Aperol Spritz, which serves three people, as well as other boozy beverages like the citrusy Amalfi. There are also 25 different wines and lots of other cocktails with an Italian twist.

The food and drinks can be enjoyed on the dreamy patio where you can sit on comfy couches by fire pits. The venue told Narcity that it doesn't care for "flipping tables," but instead wants to offer a place where guests can relax, stay a while, and feel at home.

There are several events taking place throughout the season, like live music on Tuesday nights and a summer festival on June 29. It's a good spot for a girls trip, romantic date, or mini summer getaway.

La Terrazza Bar & Bistro

Price: 💸💸-💸💸💸

Cuisine: Italian

Address: 125 Vansickle Rd., St. Catharines, ON

Why You Need To Go: Drink boozy fishbowl cocktails and enjoy Italian food at this dreamy patio.

Menu

