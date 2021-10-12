Trending Tags

So Many Toronto Patios Were Named The Best For Outdoor Dining In Canada & Here's The List

Time to plan a dinner date!

So Many Toronto Patios Were Named The Best For Outdoor Dining In Canada & Here's The List
@kai_xin_wang | Instagram, @freshrestaurants | Instagram

If you're craving a patio date, you'll want to keep these places on your radar. A bunch of Toronto restaurants were just named some of the best for outdoor dining in Canada.

OpenTable recently released a list of the top 100 outdoor dining spots in the country based on diner reviews and ratings from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021.

These 19 restaurants from Toronto made the list:

  • Amsterdam Barrel House
  • Amsterdam Brewhouse & Restaurant
  • Auberge du Pommier
  • Biff's Bistro
  • Cafe Belong
  • Chula Taberna Mexicana
  • Diwan at the Aga Khan Museum
  • F'Amelia Ristorante
  • Fresh on Crawford
  • Gare de l'Est
  • George Restaurant
  • HOTHOUSE
  • Liberty Commons
  • Madrina Bar y Tapas
  • Paese Ristorante Bathurst St.
  • Steam Whistle Biergärten
  • Terroni Queen
  • The Commoner Roncy
  • The Pilot

The overall list includes lots of other places from around Ontario. Next time you're hungry, you can visit one of these top-rated spots for outdoor dining.

