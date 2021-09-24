Trending Tags

This Toronto Restaurant Just Ranked Among The Top 15 For Outdoor Dining In North America

It has a four-season patio!

This Toronto Restaurant Just Ranked Among The Top 15 For Outdoor Dining In North America
@sarmhad_c | Instagram, Rocco Zoccoli | Handout

Don't say goodbye to patio season just yet — this Toronto restaurant was recently ranked among the top 15 in North America for outdoor dining.

On August 30, 2021, OpenTable revealed the 15 "coolest outdoor restaurants" across Canada and the United States. These are spots that have "turned outdoor dining into art" and boast beautifully decorated outdoor dining spaces, and Toronto's El Catrin made the list.

Nestled in the heart of the historic Distillery District, El Catrin is a Mexican restaurant serving tacos, guacamole, churros, and Canada's largest tequila and mezcal collection.

The year-round patio is filled with colourful furniture, leafy plants, and cozy fire pits for cooler days.

Patio dining is first come, first served, and you can be added to a digital waitlist if no tables are available when you arrive.

El Catrin

Price: 💸💸

Cuisine: Mexican

Address: 18 Tank House Lane, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This spot just made the list for one of the best outdoor dining places in North America.

Menu

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

