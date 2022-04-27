NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto weather

Ontario Weather Forecast Calls For More Snow This Morning & It Just Won't Stay Warm

Even May is going to be a mixed bag.

Toronto Staff Writer
A snow-covered porch in Ontario.

John Rozema | Dreamstime

Spring appears to have retreated, according to Ontario's weather forecast.

According to The Weather Network, temperatures will plunge below zero on Wednesday, with snow and frost already making an unwelcome return.

On Tuesday evening, a round of scattered flurries made its way into the Golden Horseshoe, also affecting the Greater Toronto Area and Niagara.

But, the fun didn't stop there. Another band of snow pushed in from the shores of Lake Huron this morning, with things not expected to dissipate until the afternoon.

Some residents were, understandably, less than impressed by the wintry conditions.

"I told my husband not to uncover the air conditioner. It never fails. Uncover the air conditioner and it snows. Always. It makes no sense, it just happens," wrote one person on Twitter.

The onset of chilly weather could also prove disastrous for anyone who got an early start on their garden this year, with Environment Canada issuing a frost advisory for southern parts of Ontario.

"Frost is expected tonight into Thursday as well. Cover up plants, especially those in frost-prone areas. Take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees," the advisory states.

On the bright side, forecasts say the weather will switch over to a much sunnier pattern, although it won't be enough to pump temperatures into the seasonal territory. Still, at least it won't be gloomy.

The consistent sunshine will continue to be a fixture for southern Ontario through the weekend.

However, below-seasonal conditions will continue through the beginning of May, with no signs of temperatures warming up anytime soon.

It looks like Ontarians will be waiting for a bit longer before they can schedule any beach days.

