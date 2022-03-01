Ontario's Spring Forecast Just Dropped & It's Going To Be Chilly AF
So much for milder temps and sunshine.
Well, winter is almost over, which would be exciting if Ontario's spring forecast wasn't predicting two more months of wintry mess.
According to the Weather Network (TWN), the province will receive periods of "colder than normal" weather throughout March and April, with an additional threat of high-impact winter weather for most regions.
But, wait, it gets worse. An active storm track and a few moisture-laden systems are also set to bring above-normal precipitation to the region, which will be bad news for farmers.
"As a result, we are concerned about the potential for a delay in the start of the planting season as fields could initially be too wet for heavy equipment," TWN states in the report.
Things won't be dodgy enough for residents to worry about flooding, so long as they live in southern Ontario, that is.
"While localized spring flooding could still occur, the risk for widespread spring flooding is lower than normal across southern Ontario, as thaws during February have significantly reduced the snowpack," the report adds.
Northern parts of the province could face a more significant flood threat due to the regions having "a deep snowpack in place."
On the upside, the cold won't be consistent, allowing Ontarians to experience early tastes of warm spring weather ahead of May, which will bring enough warm weather to ensure this season's temperatures end on a high note.
So, in conclusion, it's probably best that you save all your fun outdoor activities until late spring because things are slated to be a mixed bag until then.