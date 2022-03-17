Editions

An Ontario Flower Market Is Serving Mouthwatering Mini Egg Treats This Spring

Easter is here! 🥚🐰

Inside The Watering Can Flower Market. Right: A display of their Mini Egg treats.

@glowuplifestyles | Instagram, The Watering Can Pastry Market | Handout

Spring is just around the corner, and some people are getting into the Easter spirit.

For a limited time only, you can sink your teeth into some Cadbury chocolate Mini Egg treats that are being served up by The Watering Can, which is a European-inspired plant market with a pastry cafe.

This hidden spot is roughly a 30-minute drive west from Niagara Falls in Vineland.

Can't make it down to the market yourself?

Customers can order some goodies online like their Mini Egg treat box, which includes cookies, brownies, cheesecake and Nanaimo bars. The best part? They're all infused with the iconic sweet and crunchy chocolate eggs.

Cheesecake lovers can opt for their Easter Cheesecake bundle which comes packed with four different flavours: Mini Egg, Creme Egg, White Chocolate Raspberry and Brownie Blast.

If you're looking to have more of a bite to eat at their greenhouse, their Vineland location also offers their own take on a charcuterie board that's presented in a mini Ferris wheel, filled with pickled vegetables, meat, Caprese and cheese skewers, and you can even get a specialty drink of your choice. But, in order to enjoy your own wheel, you'll need to book a reservation in advance.

While this place is dog-friendly, dogs aren't allowed inside the indoor dining area.

And if you're really into the Easter spirit this year, they've got workshops where you can learn how to make some colourful and cute floral arrangments for the festivities.

Other decorating workshops are also available if you want to have fun creating bouquets to spruce up your home.

The Watering Can Flower Market

Price: 💸💸💸

When: The Everything Mini Egg and Mini Egg Cheese Cake Boxes are available up until April 16th.

Location: 3711 King St., Vineland, ON

Why You Should Go: It's a quaint flower shop that's got a pastry cafe inside. Plus they sell a variety of succulents, cacti, and tropicals plants. Perfect for plant moms or dads!

