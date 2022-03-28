Toronto Bakery Is Hiding Treasure Chests In The City & You Could Win A Golden Egg With $1K
The hunt starts this weekend.
There's a whole bunch of places in Toronto where you could nab some Easter eats right now, but what better way to enjoy the holiday with some chocolates and free cash?
The Grand Order of Divine Sweets, a Toronto bakery located at the west end of the city, is organizing a scavenger hunt for those eager to get into the Easter spirit this year.
Called The Grand Hunt, the bakery announced that they'll be giving people the chance to win a bunch of sweet prizes at the event, one of them being a $1,000 cash prize in a golden chocolate egg.
"We wanted to do something really big this year because we're sort of also celebrating the second year of the pandemic [...]. We just really wanted something big, that would end up adding as much joy as possible for a lot of people," co-owner Sam Lapointe told Narcity.
Lapointe said they'll be hiding ten treasure chests around mid to downtown Toronto, each containing a scroll inside with different symbols on them that correspond with the prize you can redeem with it.
"The actual prizes are food safe at our store so they don't melt or, you know, the Toronto raccoons don't get at them or anything like that. They're nice and safe at our store. And when you find your scroll, you bring it by and then you'll find out what you won at the shop," she expressed.
Here's what to expect
Prizes include chocolate easter bunnies, large display eggs like their dragon or geode egg, cakes and cupcakes, and of course, the golden egg that's got $1,000 stashed inside.
So, if you're in the mood to go on an adventure and win some free cash, you can tune into their Instagram and Facebook stories on April 2, where they'll be posting hints throughout the day as to where these prizes are stashed across the city.
Participants have up until April 6 to claim their prize if they've found a treasure chest, but the bakery will keep posting hints on their socials until all the scrolls are returned to them.
According to their website, you will need to be at least 18 years old to win a prize, prizes must be redeemed during store hours, and all treasure chests can be found outside in places that are accessible.
"Who knows who's going to find the chest that has the ticket for the golden chocolate egg and the $1,000. Like maybe it'll change someone's life for the better right now," she said.
"It's just [part of] a lot of different ways that we're trying to see like, how can we help our community even though we are a small business, and we are going through pandemic too. We still want to try and find ways of giving back."
The Grand Hunt
Price: Free
When: April 2, 2022, and prizes have to be redeemed by April 6
Address: Various, but to claim prizes head down to 1162 Queen St. W., Toronto, ON
Why You Should Go: If you're excited about Easter and want to hop on an adventure, this event hosted by The Grand Order of Divine Sweets is the perfect place for you to put on your detective hat and embark on a journey to search for free chocolate and some cash!
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.