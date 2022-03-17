This Dreamy Tulip Farm Near Toronto Is Reopening & You Can Get Lost In 2 Million Blooms
It's 20 acres bigger this year! 🌷
Something spectacular is about to bloom in Ontario, and you're going to want to add it to your spring plans. Tasc, a You-Pick Tulip Farm is reopening soon, and it's going to be even more magical this year.
Located in Fenwick, the attraction is an easy day trip from Toronto and is nestled in the beautiful Niagara region. While the exact opening date hasn't been announced, it plans to welcome visitors in late April or early May.
The farm had its inaugural season in 2021 and encompassed 5 acres with 1 million tulips and 30 different varieties. This year, the farm has gone all-out, and has grown to a whopping 25 acres with 2 million blooms and 82 varieties.
That's not all that's different. Brand new props and amenities will be added to the experience to make it even more incredible. You'll find things like giant clogs, Dutch bikes, and an antique bed perfect for photo ops. There will also be new food trucks, picnic tables beneath a tent, and a show garden. You can even get merchandise such as T-shirts, pots, and tulip bulbs.
Wander through endless rows of rainbow blooms as you breathe in the sweet smell of spring or stop to snap a gorgeous photo. Professional photography sessions are available to book at sunrise or sunset.
Tickets will be available soon and include 10 pick-your-own tulips. Groups of 20 can pre-purchase their tickets now by emailing the farm directly.
Get ready to step into a kaleidoscope of colour this spring at this enchanting tulip farm.
Tasc Tulip Farm
Price: $17.50 + per adult
When: Reopening late April or early May, 2022
Address: 1415 Balfour St., Fenwick, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get lost in 2 million tulips at this dreamy flower farm.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.