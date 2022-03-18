8 Enchanting Dates Near Toronto To Take Your Favourite Person On This Spring
Let your love bloom. 🌸
Spring is in the air, and it's the perfect opportunity to switch up your usual date routine and plan some fun new adventures. These dreamy spring dates around Toronto let you spend time with your favourite person while enjoying some highlights of the season.
Whether its indulging in maple fondue or wandering through millions of tulips, your love will definitely bloom at these spots.
Indulge in maple sweetness
Price: Prices vary depending on activity
Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: Let your inner Canadian shine but celebrating everything maple at the Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery. During the spring months, you can try unique maple and cranberry treats like Maple Mulled Wine, and maple-flavoured grilled cheese. You an also tour the sugar bush and watch the harvesting process, or sip maple dessert wine.
Get lost in two million tulips
Price: $17.50 + per adult
When: Reopening late April or early May, 2022
Address: 1415 Balfour St., Fenwick, ON
Why You Need To Go: Does it get more romantic than wandering though endless rainbow blooms? You can let your love grow at Tasc Pick Farm near Toronto, which boasts two million tulips to explore.
Have a Mini Egg feast in a garden
Price: Prices vary
Address: 3711 King St., Vineland, ON
Why You Need To Go: This dreamy garden cafe, located in the Watering Can Flower Market, is the perfect spot for a spring date, and you can even get limited-edition Mini Egg treats during the Easter season. Sip afternoon tea or bite into sweet treats while surrounded by lush flowers and plants.
Go on a boozy bike tour
Price: $35 + per person
Address: 1627 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Cycle your way through wine country by taking one of these romantic tours. Grape Escape Wine Tours offers bike rentals as well as experiences that take you to different wineries around the region.
Chase some waterfalls
Price: Free
Address: Cedar Lane Exit of Highway 11, Bracebridge ON
Why You Need To Go: If you're up for a day trip, you can head to High Falls and enjoy a picturesque hike. The trail leads past five beautiful waterfalls and it's the perfect spring adventure.
Sip wine in a vineyard dome
Price: $50 +
Address: 1096 Lakeshore Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Konzelmann Estate Winery has a romantic dome in the vineyard where you can sip wine with views of Lake Ontario.
Cuddle fluffy goats
Price: $39 per person
Address: 1166 5th Line, Port Hope, ON
Why You Need To Go: It doesn't get cuter than spending the day with fluffy goats. Haute Goat is located just outside of Toronto and offers "goat shmurgles" where you and your date can snuggle the adorable little critters.
Wander through colourful blooms
Price: $19.50 per adult
Address: 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON
Why You Need To Go: Spring is the perfect time to visit a garden, and the Royal Botanical Gardens always makes for a beautiful date. You can enjoy some fresh air and gorgeous surroundings as you stroll through the array of plants and flowers.
