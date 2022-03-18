Editions

Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
date ideas toronto

8 Enchanting Dates Near Toronto To Take Your Favourite Person On This Spring

Let your love bloom. 🌸

Tasc Pick Farm in Fenwick, Ontario. Right: Konzelmann Estate Winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

Tasc Pick Farm in Fenwick, Ontario. Right: Konzelmann Estate Winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario.

@ivyhaisty | Instagram, @vanessakwann | Instagram

Spring is in the air, and it's the perfect opportunity to switch up your usual date routine and plan some fun new adventures. These dreamy spring dates around Toronto let you spend time with your favourite person while enjoying some highlights of the season.

Whether its indulging in maple fondue or wandering through millions of tulips, your love will definitely bloom at these spots.

Indulge in maple sweetness

Price: Prices vary depending on activity

Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON

Why You Need To Go: Let your inner Canadian shine but celebrating everything maple at the Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery. During the spring months, you can try unique maple and cranberry treats like Maple Mulled Wine, and maple-flavoured grilled cheese. You an also tour the sugar bush and watch the harvesting process, or sip maple dessert wine.

Website

Get lost in two million tulips

Price: $17.50 + per adult

When: Reopening late April or early May, 2022

Address: 1415 Balfour St., Fenwick, ON

Why You Need To Go: Does it get more romantic than wandering though endless rainbow blooms? You can let your love grow at Tasc Pick Farm near Toronto, which boasts two million tulips to explore.

Website

Have a Mini Egg feast in a garden

Price: Prices vary

Address: 3711 King St., Vineland, ON

Why You Need To Go: This dreamy garden cafe, located in the Watering Can Flower Market, is the perfect spot for a spring date, and you can even get limited-edition Mini Egg treats during the Easter season. Sip afternoon tea or bite into sweet treats while surrounded by lush flowers and plants.

Website

Go on a boozy bike tour

Price: $35 + per person

Address: 1627 Niagara Stone Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: Cycle your way through wine country by taking one of these romantic tours. Grape Escape Wine Tours offers bike rentals as well as experiences that take you to different wineries around the region.

Website

Chase some waterfalls

Price: Free

Address: Cedar Lane Exit of Highway 11, Bracebridge ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're up for a day trip, you can head to High Falls and enjoy a picturesque hike. The trail leads past five beautiful waterfalls and it's the perfect spring adventure.

Website

Sip wine in a vineyard dome

Price: $50 +

Address: 1096 Lakeshore Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: Konzelmann Estate Winery has a romantic dome in the vineyard where you can sip wine with views of Lake Ontario.

Website

Cuddle fluffy goats

Price: $39 per person

Address: 1166 5th Line, Port Hope, ON

Why You Need To Go: It doesn't get cuter than spending the day with fluffy goats. Haute Goat is located just outside of Toronto and offers "goat shmurgles" where you and your date can snuggle the adorable little critters.

Website

Wander through colourful blooms

Price: $19.50 per adult

Address: 680 Plains Rd. W., Burlington, ON

Why You Need To Go: Spring is the perfect time to visit a garden, and the Royal Botanical Gardens always makes for a beautiful date. You can enjoy some fresh air and gorgeous surroundings as you stroll through the array of plants and flowers.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...