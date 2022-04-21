This Niagara Winery Hosts Private Tasting Experiences That Are A Boozy Patio Picnic
Try the Spring Spritz wine cocktail.🍷
There is a new wine experience in Ontario that would make a great date night idea near Toronto. You'll be able to enjoy Ontario wine on an outdoor patio just for you and your plus one. It is a covered pavilion, with a heater for those cooler days.
The Spring Sips event at Konzelmann Estate Winery is a great excuse to get cozy with one of your favourite people and try different wines. You will taste seasonal wines in a flight as well as a spring wine cocktail and a gourmet charcuterie picnic.
The choices for your wine flight include a Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Noir, their famous Peachwine, and the Spring Spritz cocktail made with Riesling and fresh fruit. Sip between bites off of a charcuterie picnic platter that has a variety of meats and cheeses, gourmet spreads, artisan bread, chips and cookies.
Visiting with someone who doesn't drink? They have a special experience for your designated driver that has the picnic platter with a non-alcoholic cocktail for $20. You can book a time slot for 45 minutes any day of the week at varying times between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This spring patio experience is not the only special event at the vineyard. You can enjoy a Reserve wine tasting with charcuterie in a private dome overlooking Lake Ontario, or book a Seated Tasting to enjoy a flight of wine in their Grand Tasting Hall. There will also be new tasting experiences to try like a sweet and salty snack board pairing. Past experiences like the Blind Tasting will be returning as well, date to be announced.
You can always visit the newly renovated Lakefront Lounge after your experience, to keep drinking the tasty wines. You can get more snacks here too, such as a popcorn trio and cheese boards, as you admire views of the lush vineyard and the lake. The lounge is open Friday to Sunday, but will open daily come summer.
Spring Sips at Konzelmann Estate Winery
Price: $30+ per person
When: Daily time slots
Address: 1096 Lakeshore Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: This spring tasting experience will have you sipping wine cocktails paired with gourmet charcuterie on a private patio. It's a covered patio with a heater for cooler days.