This Niagara Winery Looks Like A Fairytale & They Pair Bubbly Wine With Junk Food Snacks
They also have glam picnics and a private cabana. 🍿🥂
You will be transported into a fairytale story at this Ontario winery with its castle-like chateau building and picturesque vineyard.
Château des Charmes is an estate winery making wine from their own grapes and with over 40 vintages — they know their stuff.
Their tastings come with a bunch of different sweet and salty snacks that you could easily replicate at home when the mood strikes. Whether you want the classic charcuterie pairing or would rather sip your wine with chocolate and some popcorn, this winery has a bit of something for everyone.
Popping the Bubbles sparkling wine tasting paired with popcorn. Courtesy of Chateau des Charmes
You can pop some bubbly as you munch on some popcorn for their aptly named "Popping the Bubbles" tasting. Three sparkling wines and a bubbly cocktail are paired with different flavours of popcorn: salted caramel, cookies and cream, and a spicy Memphis Fire popcorn.
If you want something a little more traditional, the Sweet & Salty tasting will have you sipping on four premium wines with chocolate and cheese. The treats are Canadian sourced and the chocolate is exclusively made for the winery, and are all "expertly paired" with the wine to find the perfect matches, according to the website.
Luxury Wine Country Picnic with mimosas and charcuterie boxes next to a vineyard.Courtesy of Chateau des Charmes
For the people who can't decide, the Four & Four tasting pairs each wine with a different food option: popcorn, cheese, spicy salami and blueberry pink peppercorn chocolate. Sugar lovers can bypass all of these options and go straight for the ice cream and ice wine combo.
Outside of the tastings, you can also go to the winery for a picnic next to the rows and rows of vines, or spend the afternoon at a private cabana with your own personal server (which are both new to the winery this year).
There will be mimosas, wine, and charcuterie for you and five of your friends at the picnic, while the canopied cabanas can make for a great spot to celebrate a special occasion as you sip some wine and snack on some treats.
Château des Charmes
Price: $35+ for tasting pairings and winery tours
Address: 1025 York Rd., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feel like royalty at this gorgeous estate winery and enjoy a number of different wine tastings with snack food pairings, from cheese and chocolate to ice cream and popcorn.
Narcity does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.