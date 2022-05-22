This Niagara Wine Tour Takes You From A Boozy Ice Lounge To A Bubbly Pink Paradise
You'll round off the tour with some whisky, beer and (more) wine. 🍷
You can take the guesswork out of your next Ontario road trip, and book a tour that has the day all set for you. If you want to hit up some of the hottest wineries in the Niagara region and are in need of a DD, there is a full-day wine tour with you in mind.
The multi-winery package with myWineCountry tour will either pick you up from Niagara Falls or Niagara-on-the-Lake and it will whisk you away to three wineries, including a lunch break at the first stop.
Once everyone from the group is all picked up (which can fit up to 10 people), stop one is at Peller Estates for their "Greatest Winery Tour". You might want to pack a jacket because this tour takes place outside in a barrel cellar and their chilly ice bar. The igloo-like lounge is made of a whopping 13,607 kilograms of ice, where you'll get to try a sweet icewine they call "liquid gold". Cheers!
After lunch from the winery restaurant, the tour will take you off to a sparkling tour at Trius Winery. Home to Canada's largest underground sparkling wine cellar, this bubbly wine tour is practically a pink lover's dream.
You'll get to check out The Sparkling House and Rosé Lookout, which is exclusive to the tour. You can also sip rosé while sitting on a giant gold swing or in a bathtub display, complete with neon sign quotes. Your Instagram page might just thank you for this one.
Once you're feeling good and bubbly, the tour day takes you to Wayne Gretzky Estates for The Wine, Whiskey and Beer Tour. You can enjoy a guided tour, and get a behind-the-scenes look with some samples along the way as you take in the Canadian hockey-inspired vibes. You can sip the day away on the spacious patio, and keep the Instagram fresh with a pic in front of the beers on the wall display.
This all-inclusive tour of wine country goes on for about six-and-a-half hours and will cost $250 for each person who wants to join.
myWineCountry Tour
Price: $250 per person
Address: Pickups in Niagara Falls and Niagara On The Lake
Why You Need To Go: You could enjoy a day sipping wine at some of the best winery experiences in the Niagara Region, with someone else planning out the itinerary and worrying about getting from A to B.
