This Niagara Winery Has A Glistening Lounge Made Of Ice Where You Can Sip 'Liquid Gold'
It has 13,607 kilos of ice!
You can live like Elsa from Frozen at this winery in Niagara. Peller Estates has a frosty lounge made of ice, and it's the most magical way to spend a winter day.
The 10Below Icewine Lounge is located in the winery's cellar, and it's made of a whopping 13,607 kilos of ice. The room is kept at -10 degrees, which is the best temperature for harvesting icewine grapes.
You can visit this glimmering paradise on the Greatest Winery Tour, where you'll be taken through the vineyard, barrel cellar, and lastly, the Icewine Lounge.
Once inside the lounge, you'll be treated to samples of sweet icewine, also known as "liquid gold."
The experience finishes in the winery boutique, and tickets can be purchased online. Don't forget to wear a warm coat!
10Below Icewine Lounge
Price: $39 per person
Address: 290 John St. E., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sip sweet wine in a magical lounge made of ice.
