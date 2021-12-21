This Niagara Winery Has Cozy Winter Cabanas & You Can Roast Icewine Marshmallows
You can also sip boozy hot chocolate and mulled wine.
This winter experience in Niagara will warm you right up, no matter what the temperature is.
Peller Estates Winery is hosting a Winter Luxe Lounge where you can enjoy food, drinks, and even boozy marshmallows.
Several heated cabanas have been set up outside, and each one includes a table that fits up to 10 people and extra blankets to keep you warm.
You can choose from two dining options — the Premium Pickings for some light snacks or The Luxe Lunch for a heavier meal.
The menu includes charcuterie boards, fried calamari, and warm drinks like the Whiskey Cream Chai Latte and mulled wine.
Outside the cabana, you'll find your own private fire pit surrounded by Muskoka chairs where you can toast a gooey icewine marshmallow.
The event runs every Friday to Sunday throughout the winter months, and it's just a road trip away from Toronto. Bookings for up to 10 people can be made online.
The Winter Luxe Lounge
Price: $140 + per four people
When: Friday to Sunday throughout the winter
Address: 290 John St. E., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: Sip cozy cocktails and roast icewine marshmallows at this winter experience.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.