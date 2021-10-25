9 Fun Things To Do In Ontario This Winter If You Aren't A Fan Of The Cold
Don't put your life on freeze! ❄️
Do you tend to hibernate throughout the snowy season? If you aren't a fan of the cold weather, here are fun things to do in Ontario this winter.
If the thought of skating or sledding already has you shivering, this is the list for you. Here are activities where you can stay toasty without wearing your parka, toque and mittens.
See The Dazzling Currents: Niagara's Power Transformed
Price: $30+ per person
Address: 7005 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON
Why You Need To Go: The breathtaking exhibit has projected scenes that will surround you and move around your feet.
Soak In A Hot Tub At Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain
Price: $85+ per person
Address: 152 Grey County Rd. 21, The Blue Mountains, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can treat yourself to a relaxing spa day where you can soak your aching muscles in the steamy pools.
Experience Immersive Klimt: Revolution
Price: $39 + per person
When: October 21 - November 28, 2021
Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: There is no need to fly to Vienna to see Klimt's iconic art, instead, this immersive experience will let you feel like you stepped into his golden masterpieces.
Enter A Lush Garden At The Niagara Parks Butterfly Conservatory
Price: $17 per person
Address: 2565 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you were whisked off to Costa Rica as you wander the tropical gardens with over 2,000 colourful butterflies.
Play Escape The Bunker At The Diefenbunker
Price: $32 per person
Address: 3929 Carp Rd., Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: Together with your friends, you can try to race to the finish line of Escape Manor's newest escape room inside an underground bunker.
Sip A Cup Of Coffee At NomNomNom
Price: 💸
Address: 492 Parliament St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can warm up with a latte inside this dreamy-like cafe.
Take A Walk Next To Palm Trees At The Centennial Park Conservatory
Price: Free
Address: 151 Elmcrest Rd., Etobicoke, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can stay warm inside this greenhouse filled with gorgeous tropical plants.
Get In The Holiday Spirit At Gift Of Lights
Price: $20+ per vehicle
When: November 13, 2021, to January 9, 2022
Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: Without leaving your car, you can drive-thru this twinkling Christmas light trail.
Snuggle Cats At The Feline Cafe
Price: $10+ per person
Address: 1076 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: At this cafe, you can play with tons of fluffy cats and kittens.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.