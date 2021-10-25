Trending Tags

Toronto
9 Fun Things To Do In Ontario This Winter If You Aren't A Fan Of The Cold

Don't put your life on freeze! ❄️

9 Fun Things To Do In Ontario This Winter If You Aren’t A Fan Of The Cold
@adventureontario | Instagram, @scandinaveblue | Instagram

Do you tend to hibernate throughout the snowy season? If you aren't a fan of the cold weather, here are fun things to do in Ontario this winter.

If the thought of skating or sledding already has you shivering, this is the list for you. Here are activities where you can stay toasty without wearing your parka, toque and mittens.

See The Dazzling Currents: Niagara's Power Transformed

Price: $30+ per person

Address: 7005 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara Falls, ON

Why You Need To Go: The breathtaking exhibit has projected scenes that will surround you and move around your feet.

Website

Soak In A Hot Tub At Scandinave Spa Blue Mountain

Price: $85+ per person

Address: 152 Grey County Rd. 21, The Blue Mountains, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can treat yourself to a relaxing spa day where you can soak your aching muscles in the steamy pools.

Website

Experience Immersive Klimt: Revolution

Price: $39 + per person

When: October 21 - November 28, 2021

Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: There is no need to fly to Vienna to see Klimt's iconic art, instead, this immersive experience will let you feel like you stepped into his golden masterpieces.

Website

Enter A Lush Garden At The Niagara Parks Butterfly Conservatory

Price: $17 per person

Address: 2565 Niagara Pkwy., Niagara-on-the-Lake, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll feel like you were whisked off to Costa Rica as you wander the tropical gardens with over 2,000 colourful butterflies.

Website

Play Escape The Bunker At The Diefenbunker

Price: $32 per person

Address: 3929 Carp Rd., Carp, ON

Why You Need To Go: Together with your friends, you can try to race to the finish line of Escape Manor's newest escape room inside an underground bunker.

Website

Sip A Cup Of Coffee At NomNomNom

Price: 💸

Address: 492 Parliament St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can warm up with a latte inside this dreamy-like cafe.

Website

Take A Walk Next To Palm Trees At The Centennial Park Conservatory

Price: Free

Address: 151 Elmcrest Rd., Etobicoke, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can stay warm inside this greenhouse filled with gorgeous tropical plants.

Website

Get In The Holiday Spirit At Gift Of Lights

Price: $20+ per vehicle

When: November 13, 2021, to January 9, 2022

Address: 425 Bingemans Centre Dr., Kitchener, ON

Why You Need To Go: Without leaving your car, you can drive-thru this twinkling Christmas light trail.

Website

Snuggle Cats At The Feline Cafe

Price: $10+ per person

Address: 1076 Wellington St. W., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: At this cafe, you can play with tons of fluffy cats and kittens.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

