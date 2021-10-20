Trending Tags

Toronto's Immersive Klimt Will Whisk You Away To Glittering Vienna & Here's A First Look

You can climb a stairway through glowing art.

Toronto's Immersive Klimt Will Whisk You Away To Glittering Vienna & Here's A First Look
Toronto's newest art exhibit is full of glowing projections and spectacular music, and it will whisk you away to the golden age of Vienna.

Immersive Klimt: Revolution is the latest exhibit by the creators of Immersive Van Gogh, and it makes its world premiere in the city on October 21, 2021.

The massive gallery is drenched in glowing projections of Gustav Klimt's work. You'll be swept into a colourful oasis as you explore larger-than-life art renditions.

Vibrant water lilies, mermaids, sketches, and more dance to a dramatic soundscape that further immerses you in the whimsical world.

In the middle of the room, you'll find a stairway to a viewing platform which lets you gaze across the illuminated space for an even more unique perspective. The platform is limited to 5 minutes per visitor.

The entire experience is about 40 to 45 minutes in length, and tickets are available online.

Step into the glittering world of Klimt at this immersive new exhibit that's making its world premiere in Toronto.

Immersive Klimt: Revolution

Price: $39 + per ticket

When: October 21 - November 28, 2021

Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll be swept away to turn-of-the-century Vienna at this dazzling art attraction in Toronto.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

