Toronto's Immersive New Exhibit Opens Soon & You'll Be Swept Into The Golden Age Of Vienna
Explore the glittering world of Klimt.
A stunning new exhibit is coming to Toronto, and you can get lost in larger-than-life artworks that fill the entire room.
Immersive Klimt: Revolution is making its world premiere in the city on October 21, 2021. The dazzling experience showcases works from the renowned artist Gustav Klimt, and you can see them projected across the gallery space.
Produced by the same people behind Immersive Van Gogh, the exhibit follows Klimt's journey as an artist and will sweep you away to the artistic revolution in Vienna at the turn of the century.
The 500,000 cubic feet of glowing projections will transform the gallery into a vibrant world of colours, and you'll get lost in scenes of mermaids, waterlilies, and more.
Tickets go on sale starting September 18, so get ready to take a trip to the glittering world of Klimt.
Immersive Klimt: Revolution
Price: $39 + per ticket
When: October 21 - November 28, 2021
Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Explore the dazzling world of Klimt at this immersive art experience that's making its world premiere in Toronto.
