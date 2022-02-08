Sections

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Immersive Exhibit Is Coming To Many More Cities In The US

It opens in Dallas, Texas this week!

Global Staff Writer
melissasheridan | Instagram, shannonpepe | Instagram

If you appreciate art history but can't exactly travel to Italy right now, you're in luck.

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel Immersive Exhibit is popping up in cities all across the U.S., with the most recent one opening this week in Dallas, Texas.

The exhibit gives you the chance to take at a closer look at the details in Michelangelo's most iconic work, which includes the Renaissance frescoes that decorate the roof of the Sistine Chapel.

With an up-close look at historic pieces such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgement, you might entirely forget you're in an exhibit.

The pieces will make you feel like you're walking through the hallways of the Vatican in Rome while staring at the famous ceiling that the artist painted by hand.

Using state-of-the-art technology, the exhibit reproduces 34 of the Sistine Chapel's paintings in their original size. It'll give you an up-close look and feel — that would be impossible to have otherwise — at the crisp detailing and the iconic artwork of each piece.

"When I visited the Sistine Chapel in Rome, there were long lines and we were rushed through," Martin Biallas, the exhibit's producer, said in a statement. "This exhibition is like a sanctuary; you're transformed into a completely different world."

While the exhibit is currently in Dayton, Cleveland, Philadelphia and D.C., it arrives at Irving Mall outside Dallas on Friday, February 11, where it will be until March.

Tickets for all cities are on sale now at www.chapelsistine.com

Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel: Immersive Exhibit in Dallas, Texas

Price: Starting at $17.50 per adult, $13.30 per child

When: Opens in Dallas, TX on Friday, February 11

Address: 3865 Irving Mall, Irving, Texas 75062

Why You Need To Go: Enjoy a close-up and in-detail exhibit celebrating Michelangelo's iconic and historic Sistine Chapel.

Website

