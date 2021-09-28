Trending Tags

Vancouver's 'Imagine Van Gogh' Exhibition Is Literally Like Stepping Into A Painting

Vancouver's Imagine Van Gogh exhibition is open until October 15 and it will fully immerse you into the mind of the famous painter.

The travelling exhibit has been going from town to town over the past few years, selling out along the way. You've probably seen it all over your Instagram feed, and for good reason.

Whether or not you're an art enthusiast, it's an experience that will completely transport you into another world. It's almost impossible to go and not fall in love with the incredible paintings around you.

You'll feel like you're stepping directly into one of Van Gogh's masterpieces, with over 200 colourful and lively paintings projected onto the walls.

What truly makes it an unforgettable experience is the multi-projection and audio, creating deeply immersive viewing as you wander throughout. It's not cheap though, and a visit will set you back between $39.99 and $49.99.

Imagine Van Gogh: the Immersive Exhibition

Price: $39.99 to $49.99

When: Until October 15

Address: 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC

Why You Need To Go: See The Starry Night in a whole new way after an evening here and leave feeling like a true art lover.

In B.C., a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

