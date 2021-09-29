Trending Tags

This New Ottawa Escape Room Will Take You To The Deepest Depths Of An Underground Bunker

You'll explore a section of the Diefenbunker that is usually shut off to visitors. 😲

Did you know the Diefenbunker is home to the world's largest escape room?

If you haven't tried it for yourself, you have all the more reason to go as there is a new escape room in Ottawa inside Canada's Cold War Museum, called Radioactive.

Escape Manor told Narcity their new experience "is in addition to the largest escape room in the world, making it even bigger."

In Radioactive, you'll go to the deepest depths of an underground bunker, and you'll be put through tests by the supercomputer named D.E.B.R.A.

There is no need to play Escape The Diefenbunker before attempting this game, as the stories are separate.

You'll be able to try it with your team of six to 12 people starting October 1, and tickets are $32 per person.

Radioactive

Price: $32 per person

Address: 3929 Carp Rd., Carp, ON

Why You Need To Go: You'll get to explore a section of the museum usually closed to visitors. But you'll want to make sure your team is up for the challenges that await inside as the success rate is only 15%

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

