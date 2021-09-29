This New Ottawa Escape Room Will Take You To The Deepest Depths Of An Underground Bunker

Hike To A Breathtaking Lookout Point
Price: Free
Address: Champlain Pkwy., Chelsea, QC
Why You Need To Go: There are tons of gorgeous hikes in Gatineau Park. But for a fantastic lookout over the brilliant fall foliage, head to the King Mountain trail.
Website
Go To An Immersive Movie Night With Your Friend
Price: $49+ per person
When: August 27 - October 31
Address: Secret location (you'll be sent the address 48 hours before the event)
Why You Need To Go: It is a creepy immersive experience where you'll need to solve escape room-style challenges and then will get to watch a movie under the stars.
Website
Get Lost In A Corn Maze At Proulx Farm's Pumpkin Fest
Price: $14.95+ per person
When: September 19 - October 31
Address: 1865 O'Toole Rd., Cumberland, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can enjoy classic fall fun at Pumpkin Fest, which has a corn maze, pumpkin patch and more.
Website
See Thousands Of Glowing Pumpkins At Pumpkinferno
Price: $20 per person
When: September 24 - October 31
Address: 13740 County Rd. 2, Morrisburg, ON
Why You Need To Go: Every fall Upper Canada Village turns into a Halloween wonderland with 7,000 hand-carved artificial pumpkins.
Website
Learn About Ottawa's Haunted Past On A Ghost Tour
Price: $24.99+
Address: 46 1/2 Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can go on a ghost tour and learn about the dark past of some of Ottawa's most iconic landmarks.
Website
Scream In Terror At FrightFest
Price: $40.00+ per person
When: September 25 - October 31
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Get ready to be scared when you explore the different fright sights overflowing with monsters and ride their terrifying Haunted Hayride.
Website
Go Apple Picking At Orleans Fruit Farm
Price: Free admission, a small bag of apples $20
When: From August 28
Address: 1399 St Joseph Blvd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a local orchard and go apple picking with your friends. Then you can go home and bake a pie with your harvest.
Website
Visit A Creepy Village At Acres Of Terror
Price: $25+ per person
When: September 24 - October 31
Address: 1480 County Rd. 32, Crysler, ON
Why You Need To Go: This haunting season Cannamore Orchard's Acres Of Terror is back. While here, you can explore the fog maze, spooky village, house of terror and the spooky wagon ride.
Website
Climb To The Top Of A Lookout Tower
Price: $10 per person
Address: 39 Chemin de la Montagne Noire, Ripon, QC
Why You Need To Go: Just one hour from Ottawa, you can get a bird's eye view of the fall colours from the top of a lookout tower.
Website
Feel Like A Kid At The Carp Fair
Price: $12 per person
When: September 24 - 26
Address: 3790 Carp Rd., Carp, ON
Why You Need To Go: You'll have so much fun at the midway, listening to live music and watching a magic show.
Website
Marvel At The Fall Foliage On A Boardwalk Trail
Price: Free
Address: Mer Bleue Bog - Ridge Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: The short boardwalk will take you past bright gold and ruby trees.
Website
Get Scared At Skreamers
Price: TBA
When: October (exact dates TBA)
Address: 1865 O'Toole Rd., Cumberland, ON
Why You Need To Go: Are you feeling brave? If so, you can visit this haunt sight is like being trapped in a nightmare.
Website
Celebrate Pumpkin Season At Saunders Farm
Price: $25 per person
When: September 25 - October 31
Address: 7893 Bleeks Rd., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Unlike Saunders Farm's FrightFest, in the day, things are way less scary. While here, you can get lost in the hedge mazes, visit the pumpkin patch, try the hayride, and treat yourself to a caramel apple and cotton candy on the patio.
Website
Have Fun At An Aerial Park
Price: $42 per person
Address: 255 Rte. Principale, Val-des-Monts, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can see the fall foliage from the treetop suspension bridges and fly through the forest on the ziplines.
Website
