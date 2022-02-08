Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
ottawa escape rooms

This New Escape Room In Ottawa Will Bring You Into A World Of Sorcery To Save A Wizard

Can you break the spell to bring back Melvar the Mystic?🧙🏼♂️

Ottawa Staff Writer
This New Escape Room In Ottawa Will Bring You Into A World Of Sorcery To Save A Wizard
Courtesy of Room Escape Ottawa

In hopes of learning lessons in magic, you become an apprentice of renowned wizard Melvar the Mystic but instead are tasked with saving him from another realm.

Warlocked is the latest magical escape room at Room Escape Ottawa and their most technologically advanced yet.

This New Escape Room In Ottawa Will Bring You Into A World Of Sorcery To Save A Wizard Courtesy of Room Escape Ottawa

A supernatural mystery awaits you. Melvar the Mystic has been experimenting with a new form of magic and accidentally locked himself in another dimension, now you must follow clues and decode puzzles to reverse the spell and save him.

Warlocked is a new hour-long escape room game for groups sizes two to eight and has the most modern themes of any of their games to date, with lots of special effects and magical moments.

There's more than one possible ending, so you're sure to get an extra surprise. Prepare to be tested, as it is their hardest room at a maximum difficulty level of five. Hurry before Melvar is lost forever.

They are connected to Archery Games and Playback Bar and Restaurant, so you can have an epic day of fun and games.

Warlocked, Room Escape Ottawa

Price: $29+

Address: 1860 Bank St. #3, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This is their most magical and technologically advanced room, with new puzzles that you've never before seen.

Website

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ottawa escape rooms

This New Ottawa Escape Room Will Take You To The Deepest Depths Of An Underground Bunker

You'll explore a section of the Diefenbunker that is usually shut off to visitors. 😲

Escape Manor, Escape Manor

Did you know the Diefenbunker is home to the world's largest escape room?

If you haven't tried it for yourself, you have all the more reason to go as there is a new escape room in Ottawa inside Canada's Cold War Museum, called Radioactive.

Keep Reading Show less
ottawa escape rooms

Ottawa's New Escape Game Will Have You Sailing Across Mooney's Bay On A Cursed Ghost Ship

An immersive adventure fit for Captain Jack Sparrow.

@theottawadiaries | Instagram, @photoartbymotaher | Instagram

If you love the movie Pirates Of The Caribbean, you'll want to try Ottawa's newest escape game.

Escape The Ghost Ship is an immersive adventure, from Secret City Adventures and Pirate Life, where you sail on a cursed ghost ship.

Keep Reading Show less
ottawa escape rooms

Ottawa’s New Goosebump-Raising Escape Room & Movie Night Is Straight From Your Nightmares

Do you dare enter a village surrounded by monsters? 😱

Escape Manor

Are you brave enough to try this new immersive experience that will make you feel like you've stepped into a Hollywood thriller? Escape Manor's new outdoor escape room in Ottawa combines puzzles and a movie night under the stars.

The unforgettable activity runs from August 27 until Halloween at a mystery location, 25 minutes from downtown Ottawa.

Keep Reading Show less
ottawa escape rooms

These Are 7 Of Ottawa’s Most Challenging Escape Rooms & You Better Bring Your A-Game

One of them could get you recruited by Canada's spy agency! 😲

@escape_manor | Instagram, @escape_manor | Instagram

Does your team have what it takes? These are seven of the most challenging escape rooms in Ottawa, and they will have you racing against the clock.

From the world's largest escape room to a puzzle that could get you recruited at Communications Security Establishment, there is no shortage of amazing games you'll want to try.

Keep Reading Show less