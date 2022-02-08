This New Escape Room In Ottawa Will Bring You Into A World Of Sorcery To Save A Wizard
Can you break the spell to bring back Melvar the Mystic?🧙🏼♂️
In hopes of learning lessons in magic, you become an apprentice of renowned wizard Melvar the Mystic but instead are tasked with saving him from another realm.
Warlocked is the latest magical escape room at Room Escape Ottawa and their most technologically advanced yet.
Courtesy of Room Escape Ottawa
A supernatural mystery awaits you. Melvar the Mystic has been experimenting with a new form of magic and accidentally locked himself in another dimension, now you must follow clues and decode puzzles to reverse the spell and save him.
Warlocked is a new hour-long escape room game for groups sizes two to eight and has the most modern themes of any of their games to date, with lots of special effects and magical moments.
There's more than one possible ending, so you're sure to get an extra surprise. Prepare to be tested, as it is their hardest room at a maximum difficulty level of five. Hurry before Melvar is lost forever.
They are connected to Archery Games and Playback Bar and Restaurant, so you can have an epic day of fun and games.
Warlocked, Room Escape Ottawa
Price: $29+
Address: 1860 Bank St. #3, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: This is their most magical and technologically advanced room, with new puzzles that you've never before seen.
