Ottawa's Chilling Escape Game Lets You Set Sail On A Haunted 'Ghost Ship' At Night
Can you avoid the curse of Barnacle Beth? 🏴☠️
When you think of an escape room, you likely imagine a hidden area inside a building, but now you can navigate clues on a literal ship on the water. This mobile escape room will have you setting sail with your friends this summer until October 10.
Escape the Ghost Ship has returned to the Ottawa-Gatineau region and you'll embark on the Ottawa River for an hour and 15-minute adventure. If you've ever dreamt of being a pirate, this is a way to bring your dreams to reality.
Will you be able to steal the abandoned ship once you find out Barnacle Beth haunts it? You must unlock spooky clues and try to solve pirate-themed puzzles as you attempt to escape before the ship makes it back to shore.
This immersive escape room is meant to keep "players on their toes", and while it is fun and hints can be provided, it is still meant to be challenging. You'll see blends of theatre performances mixed with escape room clues as you cruise the water. The game is family-friendly but meant for ages 12 years old and up.
You can grab some liquid courage as you try to avoid the curse, as the boat is fully licensed and offers beer for sale. The adventure sets sail from Jacques Cartier Park, Wednesday to Friday, and Sunday, at 6 p.m., 8 p.m. or 10 p.m. Tickets are $49 per person, with an ideal team size being six people.
Escape the Ghost Ship
Price: $49 per person
When: May 28 - October 10, 2022
Address: 1067 Rue Jacques-Cartier, Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can cruise on the Ottawa River during this immersive escape room that will have you trying to avoid a curse as you plunder the lost treasure of Barnacle Beth.