Toronto Is Getting A 'Ghost Ship' Escape Room Next Month & You Actually Set Sail

Can you escape before the ship docks?

Toronto Staff Writer
Pirate Life Toronto

You've probably tried or at least heard of a regular escape room, but have you ever heard of one on an actual ship?

Torontonians will be able to hit the high seas (or at least Lake Ontario) this spring and live out their pirate fantasies in real life.

Escape The Ghost Ship is coming back to Toronto this May 7, 2022, and you'll be able to set sail for a one-hour and 15-minute adventure and put your problem-solving abilities to the test.

The unique escape room experience features "spooky curses, puzzles, and character involvement," and while finding your way out may be challenging, the experience is still appropriate for families, according to the website.

So while the puzzles may be challenging for kids under 12, the characters onboard work to "heighten the experience and make the game enjoyable for everyone."

The escape room plot follows the story of a crew that has set out to steal an abandoned ship from the harbour, but in a chilling turn of events, the ship turns out to be "the cursed ghost ship of Barnacle Beth."

Players will need to "plunder the lost treasure Beth has left behind" before the curse comes for them and escape from the game before the ship docks.

Tickets for the event are $59 per person, and the experience will run until October 31, 2022.

Escape The Ghost Ship

Price: $59 per person

When: May 7 to October 31, 2022

Address: 585 Queens Quay W. Toronto, ON.

Why You Need To Go: To try and escape while you're setting sail!

Tickets

