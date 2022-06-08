Toronto's Chilling Escape Game Traps You In An Haunted Village With Cursed Streets
You'll only have a lantern to guide you.
Something sinister is coming to the city this summer, and it's not for the faint of heart. The sleepy village of Black Creek has been overtaken by a curse, and it's up to you and your bravest friends to lift it.
Secret City Adventures is bringing its chilling escape game Where Dark Things Dwell back to Black Creek Pioneer Village. The experience will open June 18 will run until November.
The immersive adventure lets you and your group explore the village by night and see if you have what it takes to banish the evil that has taken hold of it. Guided only by a lantern, you'll have to solve puzzles, challenges, and more before the final bell tolls.
The entire game takes 90 minutes to complete, plus a 15 minute intro and outro. The experience is available on Friday and Saturday nights from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., which means you'll be able to explore the village by the darkness of night.
Tickets are available online, and you can book a spot for teams of 6 to 10 players.
Where Dark Things Dwell
Price: $40 per person, $215 for a group of 6
When: June 18 to October 31, 2022
Address: 1000 Murray Ross Pkwy., North York, ON
Why You Need To Go: See if you can lift the curse before the curse gets you at this immersive escape game.
