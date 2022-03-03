Editions

Toronto Is Turning Into A Giant Outdoor Escape Game & You'll Feel Like Alice In Wonderland

The event is running for one day only! 🐇

Alice in Wonderland. Right: The city of Toronto.

CluedUpp Games, Surangaw | Dreamstime.com

You won't want to be late for this whimsical event taking over Toronto. An Alice in Wonderlandescape game is coming to the city this summer, and it's like taking a trip down the rabbit hole.

CluedUpp Games is hosting a giant, escape-room style game filled with all sorts of magic. Running for one day only on August 20, the adventure will take place outdoors and will transform the streets into a fantasy land.

The immersive game is inspired by the classic story by Lewis Carroll, and you can experience the beloved tale in a whole new way.

Along with a team of up to six players, you'll have to find a way to save Alice, who is trapped in Wonderland. The adventure is filled with challenges, clues, and conspiracies which you'll need to solve in order to win the game.

The entire experience takes up to three hours, and you'll travel all over as you look for clues that get "curiouser and curiouser". In order to participate, you'll need to download the CluedUpp app to get all the details.

You and your friends can even score some prizes for categories like fastest team, best Alice in Wonderland inspired costume, best team picture, best team name, and best dog photo. It's time to get creative!

Tickets are available online for $105 and are already selling quickly. Only one ticket is required per team, so call up your friends and take a trip through the looking glass to save Alice.

Alice in Wonderland

Price: $105 per team

When: August 20, 2022

Address: Toronto, ON (exact location to be announced)

Why You Need To Go: Experience Wonderland in a whole new way at this immersive, Alice in Wonderland adventure coming to the city.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

